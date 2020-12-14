Along with Greater London parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will move to Tier 3 from December 16 due to “very sharp, exponential rises” in Covid cases, Matt Hancock told MPs.

Experts have identified a new variant of coronavirus which may be responsible for the “faster spread” in South East England, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs.

Here are the parts of Essex and Hertfordshire being moved to Tier 3.

Essex

Braintree

Basildon

Brentwood

Chelmsford

Epping Forest

Castle Point

Harlow

Maldon

Rochford

Thurrock

Southend-on-Sea

Hertfordshire

Watford

Three Rivers

Broxbourne

Hertsmere

