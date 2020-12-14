Is my part of Essex or Hertfordshire being placed under toughest Tier 3 restrictions?
Along with Greater London parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will move to Tier 3 from December 16 due to “very sharp, exponential rises” in Covid cases, Matt Hancock told MPs.
Experts have identified a new variant of coronavirus which may be responsible for the “faster spread” in South East England, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs.
Here are the parts of Essex and Hertfordshire being moved to Tier 3.
Essex
Braintree
Basildon
Brentwood
Chelmsford
Epping Forest
Castle Point
Harlow
Maldon
Rochford
Thurrock
Southend-on-Sea
Hertfordshire
Watford
Three Rivers
Broxbourne
Hertsmere