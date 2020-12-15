The owner of a hairdresser in London’s West End is facing a £10,000 fine for creating a makeshift club in the shop’s basement.

Police were called to the Cut and Grind salon in Soho in the early hours of Friday December 11 and found more than 100 people inside.

Officers had to walk past barber chairs and sinks and down a flight of stairs to reach the basement, where a bar and dancefloor had been set up.

Turntables and a set of speakers had also been set up, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Met said crowds were dispersed quickly and the owner was identified and reported for consideration of a £10,000 fixed penalty notice.

It comes as the capital prepares to move into Tier 3, the toughest set of coronavirus restrictions, from midnight on Tuesday.

Pc Steve Muldoon from the Soho policing team, said: “London is on the cusp of stricter restrictions and it is deeply concerning and irritating that people are still willing to break the rules and put the health of Londoners at risk.

“Over the last couple of weeks, we have responded to a number of parties and unlicensed music events across Soho.

“It is frankly shocking that people are willing to break the rules, which are clearly there to keep people safe.

“At this critical time for our city, I would urge everyone to stick to the rules.

“They are there to keep us all safe and prevent the spread of the virus.”

