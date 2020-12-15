The UK’s highest court will rule on a legal challenge over the Government’s decision to give the go-ahead for a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

A panel of five Supreme Court justices heard the challenge, brought by Heathrow Airport Ltd, at a two-day hearing in October.

The judges are due to deliver their ruling on the case on Wednesday morning.

Lawyers for Heathrow Airport Ltd told the court in October that the firm, which owns and operates the London airport, still wishes to go ahead with the expansion project.

But they said that construction could not be completed until 2030 at the earliest, even if work begins in the near future.

Addressing the court at the outset of the hearing, Lord Anderson QC, representing Heathrow, said: “My instructions are very clear on this – Heathrow Airport Ltd does still wish to construct the north-west runway.”

The firm is challenging a Court of Appeal ruling given in February which cast doubt on the future of the proposed expansion.

Three leading judges concluded that former transport secretary Chris Grayling failed to take account of the Government’s commitments to tackling climate change when setting out support for the project in an Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS).

Lords Justice Lindblom, Singh and Haddon-Cave said the ANPS was unlawful because Mr Grayling failed to take account of the Government’s commitment to the Paris Agreement – which commits signatories to tackling climate change by taking measures to limit global warming to well below 2C.

The Supreme Court will determine whether the decision to support the expansion was unlawful as a result of the Government’s failure to take account of the UK’s climate change commitments.

Lord Anderson argued that the Court of Appeal made a mistake in concluding that the Paris Agreement constituted Government policy and that the ANPS was unlawful.

The airport’s challenge was opposed by environmental charities Friends of the Earth and Plan B Earth – both of which argued that the appeal should be dismissed by the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, a lawyer and climate campaigner involved in the case appeared to breach an embargo on the ruling which may be considered to be a contempt of court.

The Court of Appeal considered the case following a challenge by a group of councils in London affected by the expansion, environmental charities including Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and Plan B Earth, and London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Following the ruling, campaigners hailed it as a victory, saying it had “killed off” plans for a third runway for good and that the project is now “politically unacceptable”.

The effect of the ruling, which overturned a previous High Court decision made in May last year, was that current Transport Secretary Grant Shapps would have to review the ANPS to ensure it accords with the commitments on climate change.

The Government did not oppose the court’s declaration that the ANPS was unlawful and did not seek permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s ruling will be delivered at 9.45am on Wednesday.

