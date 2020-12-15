Reporting Coronavirus at ITV News London: a programme preview

2020 has been a year of unprecedented loss, upheaval and suffering - when the coronavirus pandemic swept around the world and threw the country into lockdown.

But it has also been a year when we have seen the very best in people, when communities have come together, and where the courage and sacrifice of frontline workers have inspired us all.

As journalists the news teams at ITV have been on air throughout, bearing witness to all these events on an international, national and local level – bringing information about the pandemic into people’s homes, helping them understand lifesaving public health messages and when needed, holding power to account.

But most of all ITV has been telling extraordinary stories - of sorrow, of courage, of recovery as people have shared the events, big and small, that have changed how we live and have defined this remarkable year.

In a special film to be broadcast on Wednesday evening we look back at some of the remarkable stories covered nationally and locally at ITV News London.

At ITV News London we heard how restrictions were damaging businesses across the capital. Many spoke of financial worries of paying back government loans at a time when they couldn't even open for business.

ITV News London also told some of the personal stories of how people came together in all sorts of ways during such a difficult time.

Reporting Coronavirus can be seen at 10:45pm on Wednesday December 16 on ITV.