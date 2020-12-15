Three hurt in drive-by shooting in Hackney

A man in his 20s is in a life-threatening condition and two others have been injured in a drive-by shooting in north London.

Shots were fired from one car at a group of men in another in Middleton Road, Hackney at around 9.15pm on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Investigators have appealed for witnesses who saw the shooting or a vehicle being driven erratically to come forward.

Two of the three victims, all men aged in their 20s, suffered minor injuries, but the third is in hospital with a head injury and is in a life-threatening condition.

Detective Inspector Matthew Webb said: “This was a horrendous incident as a result of a firearms discharge on our streets.

“We need the help of our communities to bring these suspects to justice and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the shooting – or saw a vehicle being driven erratically in the area at the time.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting CAD 7439/14Dec, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.