Tap above to watch Charlene White's interview with Kate Nicholls from UK Hospitality and theatre owner and producer Nica Burns

London's move to the tightest Covid restrictions is the "worst possible news" for London's battered hospitality businesses, according to an industry expert.

Kate Nicholls from UK Hospitality said bars, pubs, restaurants and hotels spent thousands of pounds to make their businesses Covid secure only to lose their busiest trading period.

Speaking to Charlene White, she said it was vital the government stepped in to provide financial support.

"To have spent money investing in beer and food to be able to reopen [after second lockdown] as well as getting staff back, lots of costs are lost and businesses can ill-afford to bear at this time," said Kate Nicholls.

She feared many venues would not reopen when restrictions are eventually lifted and jobs would be "lost for good" unless there was more help.

For London's West End theatres the picture is equally bleak. Theatre owner and producer Nica Burns said she was "shocked" by the move to Tier 3 which would disappoint hundreds of people who bought tickets.

"Ticket sales were fantastic, Les Miserables sold out the entire ticket run in 24 hours," said Nica.

"The feedback we've been getting from audiences is how organised and safe they felt within the theatre. I spent £200,000 the first time to prepare for reopening - we'll have to step up and do that yet again," she added.

