Special programme: Reporting Coronavirus at ITV News London

2020 has been a year of unprecedented loss, upheaval and suffering - when the coronavirus pandemic swept around the world and threw the country into lockdown.

But it has also been a year when we have seen the very best in people, when communities have come together, and where the courage and sacrifice of frontline workers have inspired us all.

In this special film we look back at some of the remarkable stories covered nationally and locally at ITV News London.