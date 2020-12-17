Tougher coronavirus restrictions for large areas of the South East

Large areas of the South East will be placed under the toughest Covid restrictions from Saturday due to rising coronavirus levels.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock set out the findings of the first full review of England’s tier allocations, with very little good news for areas already under tough restrictions.

Instead he was forced to place more areas under the toughest measures, closing pubs, restaurants and cinemas.

Mr Hancock said areas in the South East moving into Tier 3 are:

Bedfordshire

Buckinghamshire

Berkshire

Peterborough

Hertfordshire

Surrey - except Waverley

Hastings and Rother

Portsmouth

Gosport

Havant

London, parts of Essex and Hertfordshire have already entered Tier 3 after a spike in Covid-19 cases forced the government to act ahead of today's formal review.

Matt Hancock said the UK has “come so far” and “mustn’t blow it now”.

Explaining the tougher measures Mr Hancock said case rates in the South East of England are up 46% in the last week while hospital admissions are up by more than a third.

In the East of England cases are up two-thirds and hospital admissions up by nearly half in the last week.

The latest Tier 3 areas come after London and parts of Hertfordshire and Essex were placed under the top level of restrictions earlier this week.

I know that Tier 3 measures are tough. But the best way for everyone to get out of them is to pull together, not just to follow the rules but do everything they possibly can to stop the spread of the virus. Matt Hancock, Health Secretary

Covid Tier 3: What are the rules for 'very high alert' areas as London and parts of south England to move into top tier