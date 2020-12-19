Appeal to find "irreplaceable" trike stolen from woman with cerebral palsy

An "irreplaceable" red trike was stolen from a woman with cerebral palsy in North West London on Thursday.

Tali's bike was taken from her flat in Golders Green and she is said to be "devastated". Her sister. Dani, described her as the "most special human being" who has raised over £50,000 for different charitable causes, mostly on her "big red trike".

Her sister put an appeal out on social media to try and locate it.

The post was retweeted almost 15 thousand times, with replies from Jeremy Vine and a retweet from Labour MP Dawn Butler.

And Will Norman, City Hall's Walking & Cycling commissioner, offered to donate to a crowd funder if they don't get the bike back.

And others with cerebral palsy, who also appreciated the value of a trike, offered to help with fundraising while retailers of similar trikes offered free similar replacements for Tali.

After such an overwhelming response, Tali's sister couldn't believe the support they'd had.

Read more:

Tougher coronavirus restrictions for large areas of the South East

Brent: London Borough of Culture 2020 during the year of Covid