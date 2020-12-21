Couple arrange wedding in just four hours to beat Tier 4 Covid restrictions

A couple who had their wedding plans postponed three times due to Covid-19 restrictions, planned their wedding in just four hours on Saturday so they could marry before Tier four restrictions came into effect at midnight.

Chloe, 31, and Jamie Collins, 29, had originally planned to get married at a hotel in Watford with 130 guests on September 6, but coronavirus rules meant they were not allowed to have more than 30 guests.

After their first attempt failed, the couple moved their wedding to November 22, but that too was cancelled when England moved into a national lockdown for the month.

They then set a date for December 20 - the day London moved into Tier 4 and weddings were cancelled.

"We were sitting there, my heart sank, we didn't know what to say, what to do. We were searching online, on Twitter," newlywed Chloe told ITV News London.

But just when London's move to Tier 4 from Sunday threatened to wreck their most recent arrangements, their quick thinking rabbi suggested bringing the wedding forward to fit it in before midnight.

Chloe Collins, 31, and Jamie Collins, 29, were due to marry on 6 September, but reorganised three times due to changing Covid restrictions. Credit: Facebook/Sasha Haralambous

"In that moment, I ran upstairs, start washing my hair and Jamie started making the calls," Chloe says.

"By the time I'd got out the shower, Jamie goes 'right, we're getting married at 10 o'clock tonight."

Groom Jamie said: "Between 6 and 7 o'clock, I'd called our florist, our band, our photographer. Everyone said 'we can do it'."

The couple were married by 10pm - five hours after Boris Johnson made his announcement - at Edgware United Synagogue.

Chloe said she was "still floating" after they pulled off their whirlwind wedding plans.

"It felt like we were dreaming," the newlyweds told ITV News London.

"We just kept looking at each other, saying 'we made it, we're here', Chloe says.

Florist Liz Finney from Funky Flowers said: "We've had such an awful year, so many awful things have happened. And because we mainly do events, it's been awful not being able to do them, so to end a year like this, although obviously it was in horrible circumstances, it was just amazing, it really made my heart sing."

Chloe sister Sasha Haralambous wrote on Facebook: "Boris was not getting in the way this time. Tier 4 was announced and at 10pm last night you finally married your prince in the most magical intimate way possible. It truly was very special."