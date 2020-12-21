Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions have left Big Issue vendors "absolutely ruined" as sellers struggle to sell the magazine on empty streets.

Christmas week is traditionally the busiest of the year for Big Issue vendors, but 350 will now be unable to sell the magazine as usual because of the new Covid Tier 4 across parts of the UK.

David Martin, 59, who sells the magazine in Hammersmith, west London, is now gearing up to face the festive season alone and is heartbroken that lockdown means he will not be able to wish his customers a happy Christmas.

“Because of Covid my sales would have been down but I was already getting sales and donations, people have been very generous this year so I’m going to lose quite a lot this week,” he said.

“This week is our time of year where we do really well. I wish there was an excuse that means I could go to my pitch but I can’t do it, it’s against the law.

“People will have Christmas cards and presents that they won’t be able to give me so I can’t look forward to that. I have Christmas cards to give people too. It’s all a mess.”

Steve Taylor, 48, who sells the magazine in Old Street, London, said the Tier 4 announcement made over the weekend was a devastating blow.

“This lockdown has stuffed us right up,” he said. “It’s usually the best week of the year for all vendors.

“It’s absolutely ruined me. This year as a whole has been a non-starter and this is the absolute cherry on the cake.

“I was thinking it was all too good to be true about Christmas and lo and behold everything has messed up.

“The city has been atrociously quiet because of Covid and I was hoping to be out this week to sell some magazines but there’s no chance of that now.”

Lord John Bird, founder of The Big Issue, said: “With hundreds of our vendors unable to sell, we once again urgently need support to survive and be there for our vendors beyond Christmas.

“If you can’t reach your local vendor, please buy a copy of the Christmas special from our shop, subscribe or make a donation, to enable us to be there for our vendors, both now and in the future.”