The number of Covid-19 patients being treated in London hospitals has almost doubled in a month.There were 2,960 coronavirus patients in hospital beds across the capital, compared with 1,576 this time last month. The latest NHS data shows that as of 8am on Sunday, there were 356 Covid-19 patients on ventilators in London.

This was a rise of 100 in a week.

Barking, Havering & Redbridge are among several hospitals in England - but the only one in London - to see more patients than during the first wave, with 300 patients on December 18 versus a first-wave peak of 245.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in all hospitals in England – including mental health and community trusts – currently stands at 16,183.

During the first wave this number peaked at 18,974 on April 12.

The Royal Free London said it was cancelling all non-urgent procedures from Monday while London’s largest NHS Trust Barts Health has started deferring some routine procedures and operations.

A spokesman said: “We are treating high numbers of patients with Covid-19 across our hospitals, and we have moved into a high pressure phase and are taking steps to keep our patients safe.”