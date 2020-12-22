ITV News London Reporter Chloe Keedy has been following the investigation into their deaths. In this special report, she pieces together what happened during their journey from Vietnam to the UK, and why it went so terribly wrong.

On Monday, two men were found guilty of killing 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in a lorry container in Essex last year.

The victims were men, women and children on their way to what they hoped would be a better life in the UK.

They died at the hands of "unscrupulous" people smugglers who made thousands in "blood money" from their illegal human cargo.

Monday's verdicts came after Essex police's largest ever investigation and marked a change in how police tackle organised immigration crime.