Charity offers homeless people two-week stay in hotel over Christmas

Video report by ITV News London Reporter Carolyn Sim

Homeless people across the capital are being offered a two-week stay in a hotel over Christmas.

Homelessness charity Crisis has booked 517 rooms at four hotels in London to provide shelter for homeless people over the festive period.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant Crisis is unable to host homeless people in the large scale dormitories as it has done over the Christmas period for the past 50 years.

Instead, guests will receive three hot meals a day via room service and residents will be able to watch entertainment on a phone through a specially developed app.

Volunteers delivery room service to Roland who is being housed over Christmas in a hotel provided by Crisis. Credit: ITV News London

One resident Roland lost his job and his home two months ago.

"The pandemic hit, and everything has just gone," he told ITV News London. "I wasn't wise enough to put some money aside, so without any savings I found myself on the street. "When people say 'go find a job and go get your own place', yes I'm working on it, I used to do that but it's not easy."

Roland is one of the estimated 50,000 individuals and families in London who are sleeping on the street, in sheds, garages or sofas.

During the first lockdown, those numbers were reduced because emergency accommodation was found.

But Crisis now fears that the job losses that are to come as a result of the coronavirus pandemic could be catastrophic and has urged the government to continue support for people facing dire financial situations.

The kind of personal support that is given at centres like this are an often overlooked but hugely important essentials.

Crisis CEO Jon Sparkes urges the government to continue to support people to avoid a homelessness crisis. Credit: ITV News London

One volunteer told ITV News London "There are a lot of essentials there that, if you're on the street in this weather, make the difference between living and literally freezing to death, sometimes. "It will keep people warm, it will help keep people dry and will give people the opportunity to keep clean, which people really do appreciate.

The charity's own research has found that homelessness could be reduced considerably over the next 10 years if the government invests in welfare and builds more social housing.

Crisis Chief Executive Jon Sparkes told ITV News London: "One of the extraordinary things that happened over the summer was the protection for people that were renting, making sure housing benefit payments were sufficient, making sure evictions couldn't happen.

"We need to make sure we keep protecting people from being evicted. The economic impact is going to be bad enough in terms of job losses but it doesn't have to turn into a homelessness crisis as well."

This Christmas they will be safe and warm and self isolate if necessary.But Crisis know this is a short term fix and there are much tougher times to come.