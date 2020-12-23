The family of the suspected killer of a moped delivery driver have appealed for him to come home.

Nathan Smith, 27, is wanted over the murder of Deliveroo and Uber Eats rider Takieddine Boudhane, 30, who was stabbed to death in a road rage attack.

The victim was involved in a fatal confrontation with the driver of a white VW Caddy panel-type van in Finsbury Park, north London, on January 3.

Detectives believe Smith fled the UK the day after Mr Boudhane was killed, travelling to Austria and on to Switzerland. But they now believe he is either in another European country or further afield.

Takieddine Boudhane Credit: Met Police

Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Neil John said: “Nathan’s family are understandably worried about their son, having not had any contact with him for almost 12 months.

“We know that Christmas will be a particularly difficult time for them and we would urge Nathan to think about the pain and distress he is causing his own family.

“We would also ask him to think about Taki’s loved ones, who have now had to spend nearly a full year without their brother or son. Unlike Nathan’s family, they know he is never coming back.

“All year we have worked tirelessly to find Nathan and that work continues at pace.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind people to look again at his image and call us if you think you might have seen him or know where he might be.

“Don’t assume someone else will make the call – the information you have could be the breakthrough we need.”

The Met have offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for Mr Boudhane’s death and Smith is on Europol’s most wanted fugitives list.

Police describe him as a 6ft 3in white male, of slim build, with dark hair and possibly a dark beard, and a tattoo on his right forearm reading “Count your blessings”.