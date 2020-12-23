Report by ITV News London Correspondent Rags Martel

Hermine Harris was one of the oldest survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire.

After making it out alive from the 7th floor of the burning building, the 81-year-old was hoping to be safe in her new home just two miles up the road.

But ITV News London can reveal she is not. Speaking on television for the first time, her daughter Yvonne tells us her mother has been re-homed in yet another potential death trap.

Doveberry Place was bought by the council to house survivors after the Grenfell fire.

It was built just a few years ago, but is so unsafe it requires 24 hour surveillance from a fire warden, so called 'walking watch'.

The sight of a fire warden patrolling a building is not one anyone wants to see in their own home.

But there is added trauma for the people who live in here who escaped Grenfell Tower

Hermine Harris, 81, thought she would be safe in her new home after surviving the Grenfell Tower fire. Credit: ITV News London

Hermine Harris was one of the first tenants to move into Grenfell in the 1970s

She lived there for 41 years until that fateful night on 14 June 2017.

Asked how she felt about her mother being in another unsafe building, daughter Yvonne Harris tells ITV News London: "You've (the local authority) moved her from one death trap to another death trap."After living in Grenfell for 41 years, to be, sorry to say it, burnt out of the building, waiting 18 months in a hotel, then to be given this.

A walking watcher patrolling the building. Credit: ITV News London

"As far as mum's concerned, this is now going to be her home. So you've put her back in the same position she was three and a half year. This is another potential Grenfell."

Ms Harris says the situation is "very stressful".

"It is more than I can say. It's very hard, very hard. That was my home."

She says: "Leave one place and come to another. I thought I was safe but I'm not.

Hermine Harris in the 1970s - she was one of the first residents to move into Grenfell Tower. Credit: ITV News London/Hermine Harris

"You go to bed at night and you're not sure you're going to get up in the morning."

This is not an issue with cladding, but Doveberry Place is once again surrounded by scaffolding after Kensington and Chelsea found problems with fire protection between floors.

There has also found to be unsafe doors and issues with the ventilation.

Her solicitor Jhangir Mahmood from Bishop Lloyd & Solicitors tells ITV News London he is " appalled".

"You think they would make sure a property was fire safe especially with the backdrop of Grenfell, especially because of the trauma people have been through. Especially as they would have serious concerns if there were fire safety issues.

"They didn't seem to have done any of that. And they've just moved her into this property."

Yvonne Harris, Hermine's daughter. Credit: ITV News London

The council has offered Mrs Harris alternative accommodation, but her lawyer said she does not trust the Royal Borough of Kensington and Council to move her back.

Mr Mahmood says: "But then if she moves out without a secure tenancy, which is what she had at Grenfell Tower, there's a worry in her mind they won't allow her back in again.

Because the trust has broken down between her and the local authority."

Cllr Kim Taylor-Smith from Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea said: "We have spoken with the families and we understand how worried they must be. Work is already underway to fix the issues with their building. Sadly this is part of a national issue . This Council, like many others, no longer has faith in the building industry."

