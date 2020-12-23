A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder David Bello-Monerville during a violent robbery in June 2019.

Nathan Harewood, 29 from Muswell Hill was found guilty of David’s murder following a five-week trial at the Old Bailey.

Khalil Rehman, 27 and 28-year-old Francis Appiageyi , were both jailed for 13 years and six months for burglary and assault on Mr Bello-Monerville's brothers.

Mr Bello-Monerville, 38, was fatally stabbed outside his home on Welbeck Road in East Barnet after a meal with his brother Jonathan on the night of June 18 2019.

He had tried to detain one of a gang who had ransacked his home. Mr Bello-Monerville's two brothers were injured in the same incident.

Nathan Harewood, Francis Appiageyi and Khalil Rehman. Credit: Met Police

Harewood was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, with a minimum term of 31 years.

Less than a week before his murder, Mr Bello-Monerville's murder, his brother Joseph was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

A third brother, Trevor, died aged 26 when he was stabbed in 1994.

His mother said she was "truly broken" by Mr Bello-Monerville's death

"A mother should not bury her son and I am suffering in ways that words cannot describe," Linda Burke-Monerville said in victim impact statement provided to the court.

She described her son as "a wonderful human being and a wonderful son".

"His brothers and sisters looked up to him, and despite the other tragedies that have afflicted this family, David strived to be the best man that he could be," Mrs Burke-Monerville said.

“Our family has struggled to comprehend how we could lose David in such horrific circumstances and this has devastated all of us.

“I am truly broken. A mother should not bury her son and I am suffering in ways that words cannot describe.

“What these men did that night, whatever it was that they set out to do, has changed our world forever.”

On the evening of the attack Harewood, Rehman and Appiageyi had travelled to the area in a rented car, armed with two knives and a hammer, with the intention of gaining entry to Mr Bello-Monerville's flat and robbing him.

The three suspects waited outside until 22:40hrs when Mr Bello-Monerville's and his brother left to go to a nearby shop.

They pushed past the brothers and into Mr Bello-Monerville's’s flat, stealing his laptop and other property.

Shut outside, Mr Bello-Monerville's alerted a neighbour to call the police and Jonathan called another brother, Taiye, who lived nearby.

The brothers attempted to stop Harewood, Rehman and Appiageyi as they tried to flee.

Rehman was initially restrained and realising his accomplice had been caught, Harewood ran back. He stabbed David five times in the back while Taiye was stabbed in the arm and Jonathan in the leg.

David was rushed to hospital where, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he later died.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) said: “Today’s sentencing brings to an end a lengthy investigation and a trial that lasted more than a month. Each day will have been a reminder for David’s family of the tragic loss they have experienced. I pay tribute to them and the strength they have shown.

“This was a senseless and barbaric crime. Armed with knives and a hammer, Harewood, Rehman and Appiageyi invaded David’s home. When he and his brothers stepped in to prevent their escape, Harewood carried out a brutal attack.

“I am pleased that after 18 long months, we have been able to secure justice for David’s family.”