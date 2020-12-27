Christmas presents stolen from paramedic's Islington house in £3,000 burglary

Police are trying to identify a man after Christmas presents, a laptop and a bike were stolen from a house in Islington in a £3,000 burglary. The robbery took place as one of the victim’s was on shift as a paramedic at around 2.50pm on Friday, December 18. The items stolen included a Whyte Portobello bike, Maltese gold cross pendant on a gold chain, cash, Christmas presents and a MacBook Pro - totalling more than £3,000. Two of the victims, a man in his 30s and woman in her 20s, left their property and returned half an hour later to discover their front door had been forced open. Their housemate, a woman in her 20s, was on duty as a paramedic at the time of the burglary.

Stolen Maltese gold cross. Credit: Met Police

The suspect entered the property by forcing the lower panel of the front door, after the burglary he walked to a nearby corner shop and bought a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne with a stolen card. He then left on an electric scooter in the direction of Hackney where he attempted to buy another bottle of Champagne with the stolen card. The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 20 and 30-years old, of a slim, muscular build. He was wearing a light coloured hooded top under a Canada Goose jacket, grey jogging bottoms and a red baseball cap.

Stolen Whyte Portobello bike. Credit: Met Police

PC Zak Tallis said: “This burglary has impacted the victims severely and to make matters worse the two female victims are helping Londoners survive the pandemic on a daily basis.” Anyone who can identify the man shown in the image or knows of the whereabouts of the stolen property should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting Cad 4636/18DEC. To remain 100% anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.