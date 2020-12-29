Police are asking for the public’s help to catch a "cold blooded" suspected thief who stole a car and fatally mowed down its owner, on the one-year anniversary of the incident in south-east London.

Marc Allen suffered fatal head injuries when he tried to challenge a suspected car thief who attempted to steal his car from his driveway on Peareswood Road, Erith, soon before 3am on December 29, 2019, Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The 51-year-old victim was taken to Kings College Hospital in south London where he was put into a coma. He died a month later on January 29.

His family have branded those responsible “cowards” and said Marc’s untimely death had brought them “a level of grief that no one could have prepared us for”.

As part of the appeal, police are offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of murder but later released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Jason Fitzpatrick, Specialist Crime South, said in the statement: “This was a cold-blooded act. For the sake of a stolen car, a man was run down and left helplessly lying in the road.

“More than anything, we want to find out who is responsible for this and we need those with information to come forward and stop protecting this killer.

“Our enquiries continue and I want anyone who has knowledge to really think about coming forward. Your information could lead to us solving this crime and finally giving Marc’s family a little peace.”

Those with information are asked to contact Specialist Crime South on 020 8721 4622 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.