Six-year-old Kent boy's royal Christmas surprise

A family from Kent got a royal surprise on Christmas Day when their six-year-old son popped up in Queen's speech.

Tony Hudgell - who has two prosthetic legs - completed a heroic walking challenge earlier this year and raised more than £1 million for the NHS hospital that saved his life.

And his incredible accomplishment was rewarded further when a picture of Tony was shown as an example of kindness during the Queen's Christmas broadcast last week.

Tony had to have both his legs amputated in 2017 as a result of abuse suffered at the hands of his birth parents.

He set out to raise £500 for the hospital that saved his life by walking 10km in 30 days.

But his incredible efforts captured the hearts of tens of thousands of people, with a staggering £1,073,121 raised for Evelina London Children’s Hospital in just a month.