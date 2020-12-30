Full list of areas in London and Home Counties where primary schools will not open to all pupils as planned next week
Primary schools in a “small number of areas” of England where Covid-19 infection rates are the highest will not reopen for face-to-face teaching to all pupils as planned next week, education secretary Gavin Williamson has told MPs.
This delayed reopening will affect nearly all of London's boroughs and many parts of Essex, Kent and Hertfordshire.
These are the areas where it is expected that primary schools will not open to all pupils as planned next week:
– London:
Barking and Dagenham
Barnet
Bexley
Brent
Bromley
Croydon
Ealing
Enfield
Hammersmith and Fulham
Havering
Hillingdon
Hounslow
Kensington and Chelsea
Merton
Newham
Richmond-Upon-Thames
Southwark
Sutton
Tower Hamlets
Waltham Forest
Wandsworth
Westminster
– Essex:
Brentwood
Epping Forest
Castle Point
Basildon
Rochford
Harlow
Chelmsford
Braintree
Maldon
Southend on Sea
Thurrock
– Kent:
Dartford
Gravesham
Sevenoaks
Medway
Ashford
Maidstone
Tonbridge and Malling
Tunbridge Wells
Swale
– East Sussex:
Hastings
Rother
– Buckinghamshire:
Milton Keynes
– Hertfordshire:
Watford
Broxbourne
Hertsmere
Three Rivers