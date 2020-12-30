Primary schools in a “small number of areas” of England where Covid-19 infection rates are the highest will not reopen for face-to-face teaching to all pupils as planned next week, education secretary Gavin Williamson has told MPs.

This delayed reopening will affect nearly all of London's boroughs and many parts of Essex, Kent and Hertfordshire.

These are the areas where it is expected that primary schools will not open to all pupils as planned next week:

– London:

Barking and Dagenham

Barnet

Bexley

Brent

Bromley

Croydon

Ealing

Enfield

Hammersmith and Fulham

Havering

Hillingdon

Hounslow

Kensington and Chelsea

Merton

Newham

Richmond-Upon-Thames

Southwark

Sutton

Tower Hamlets

Waltham Forest

Wandsworth

Westminster

– Essex:

Brentwood

Epping Forest

Castle Point

Basildon

Rochford

Harlow

Chelmsford

Braintree

Maldon

Southend on Sea

Thurrock

– Kent:

Dartford

Gravesham

Sevenoaks

Medway

Ashford

Maidstone

Tonbridge and Malling

Tunbridge Wells

Swale

– East Sussex:

Hastings

Rother

– Buckinghamshire:

Milton Keynes

– Hertfordshire:

Watford

Broxbourne

Hertsmere

Three Rivers