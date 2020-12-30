Lord Sugar’s sister has died after becoming “another victim of Covid”, just a fortnight after the death of the tycoon’s brother from the disease.

The Hackney born businessman announced earlier this month that his brother had died after suffering from coronavirus.

“Today I lost my long-suffering brother Derek, another victim of Covid which added to his underlying health issues,” he tweeted.

Now the 73-year-old has said his oldest sister Shirley has also died.

“My eldest sister Shirley passed away today at the age of 88,” he tweeted.

“She had been sick for a while but I guess Covid got her in the end to join our brother Derek, who passed two weeks ago. RIP SHIRL”

And he wrote on Instagram: “I guess another victim of Covid.”

This year’s series of The Apprentice was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The programme usually airs in October, with Lord Sugar choosing his new business partner in December.

“We can’t be sending people across the world for tasks or going out on the street to sell items. It’s really unfortunate but had to happen,” Lord Sugar said at the time.

Lord Sugar was born 24 March 1947, in Hackney, East London and went on to found Amstrad, which made him his fortune.

He was chairman and part-owner of Tottenham Hotspur FC from 1991 to 2001.