Mother charged with murdering four-year-old son

A woman charged with murdering a four-year-old boy is the victim’s mother, a court has heard.

Oluwakemi Badare, 36, is accused of killing Kingswealth Bayode at her home in Plumstead, south east London.

Police had previously stated only that the pair were related, and did not name either party.

Badare did not appear either in person or remotely from Bronzefield Prison for the 10-minute administrative hearing at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, although she was represented by a lawyer.

The court was told that emergency services were called to the address in Invermore Place, on December 27, where the boy was found dead.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on Thursday.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC listed the case for a plea hearing on March 17 2021.