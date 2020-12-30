Sadiq Khan calls for schools to delay start of term

London mayor Sadiq Khan has called for the reopening of schools after the Christmas holidays to be delayed as Covid infections continue to soar.

His comments come ahead of an announcement in the House of Commons by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson this afternoon about the return of schools in England.

The expected statement is due to be made around 3.30pm, the Department for Education said, and comes amid increasing pressure on the government to delay pupils' return to school in January.

In a tweet earlier on Tuesday, Mr Khan said: "The Government must take action to reduce the virus spreading and delay the reopening of secondary schools for in-person learning - with the exception of vulnerable children and those of key workers."

His comments come as union bosses and teachers have raised concerns about safety in schools amid rising cases, with the new contagious strain of Covid-19 spreading across all parts of the country.

However, the government has been reluctant to close schools during the pandemic and had outlined plans to recruit the armed forces to roll out mass testing of pupils.

The Ministry of Defence said 1,500 military personnel would be deployed to ensure testing systems were up and running by the time pupils returned to school in January.

Along with mass testing, a staggered return for different school years has been planned to secondary school pupils.

A YouGov poll conducted overnight suggested that 43% of 7,999 British adults surveyed would “strongly support” keeping schools in England closed for two further weeks after the Christmas break.

Just 9% “strongly oppose” and 10% “somewhat oppose” keeping school gates shut, YouGov said.