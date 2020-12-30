Woman, 26, stabbed to death in Stockwell named by police

A 26-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in south London has been named by police as Azaria Williams.

Ms Williams was found by police after a disturbance was reported in Clapham Road, Stockwell, at around 9.10pm on Sunday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said Ms Williams’ family is being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue to investigate the incident.

Mark Alexander, 27, of Lambeth, was charged with murder and appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He is due to appear at the Central Criminal Court on Thursday.