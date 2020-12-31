Londoners told to celebrate New Year's Eve at home as TfL reduces services

Londoners are being urged to see in 2021 from the comfort of their own sofa with their household or bubble to prevent the "dire" situation in hospitals from getting worse.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan called on people to follow Tier 4 restrictions and stay home on New Year's Eve.

People from outside the capital are also asked not to travel into London.

Mr Khan, announced that the capital's iconic display would not go ahead back in September.

Bars and pubs also remain closed while travel services have been scaled back, with no free 24-hour tube.

In a post on Twitter Mr Khan said: "This New Year’s Eve is not like any other. "Remember, there’s no public event in London to attend this year. London is still in Tier 4 restrictions so we must all stay home."

The Met said officers would be "deployed across the capital, supporting communities and focusing strongly on the few people intent on breaching and ignoring the guidance put in place to keep everyone safe".

Passengers wearing face masks on London Underground

Commander Paul Brogden, leading this year’s operation, said: “We are still dealing with the stark reality of fighting a deadly virus.

“The public are all too aware that tier 4 restrictions have been put in place to reduce the spread of the virus and to protect the NHS. I would urge everyone to exercise caution, listen to government advice and celebrate the new year in the comfort of their own homes, not the homes of family and friends.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said people “cannot let up” now in the fight against the virus, with the health service under strain from increasing numbers of Covid-19 patients.

Fireworks lighting up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the new year celebrations Credit: Yui Mok/PA

A Government advertising campaign to “See in the New Year safely at home” is running throughout Thursday, reminding people of the virus’s easy spread and that around one in three people who have the infection have no symptoms and so could pass it on without realising.

At a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday, Professor Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director, reminded people that “Covid loves a crowd” as he urged them not to mix outside their household or support bubble.

He said staying at home and seeing in 2021 “within the rules” will reduce infections and relieve pressure on hospitals.