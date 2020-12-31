London's Nightingale hospital is being “readied” for use if needed as Covid patient numbers rise in the capital.

The NHS in London has been asked to make sure the Excel centre site is “reactivated and ready to admit patients” as hospitals come close to being overwhelmed.

London’s rate of new coronavirus cases stood at 735.5 per 100,000 people in the seven days to December 27, up from 711.9 in the previous week.

Earlier this week, NHS England confirmed the site "remained on standby" despite reports that some equipment which was initially at the ExCel centre is no longer there, including beds and ventilators.

Other Nightingale hospital sites across England include Manchester, Bristol, Sunderland, Harrogate, Exeter and Birmingham.

Stacked partitions at the ExCeL centre in London, the site of the first Nightingale hospital. NHS England says the hospital is on standby. Credit: PA

A spokesman for the NHS said: “Hospitals in London are coming under significant pressure from high Covid-19 infection rates and while staff are going the extra mile and the NHS in London is opening more beds in NHS hospitals across the capital to care for the most unwell patients, it is crucial that people do everything they can to reduce transmission of the virus.

“In anticipation of pressures rising from the spread of the new variant infection, NHS London were asked to ensure the London Nightingale was reactivated and ready to admit patients as needed, and that process is under way.”

NHS England medical director Stephen Powis has described the Nightingale hospitals as “our insurance policy, there as our last resort”.

He told the Downing Street press conference on Wednesday: “We asked all the Nightingale hospitals a few weeks ago to be ready to take patients if that was required.

NHS workers prepare ambulances outside the NHS Nightingale Hospital in April. Credit: PA

“Indeed, some of them are already doing that, in Manchester taking step-down patients, in Exeter managing Covid patients, and in other places managing diagnostics, for instance.

“Our first steps though, in managing the extra demands on the NHS, are to expand capacity within existing hospitals – that’s the best way to use our staff.”

Concerns have been raised around the already-stretched health service’s ability to staff Nightingale facilities.

Dr Nick Scriven, immediate past president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said: “It is not ‘just the case’ of using the Nightingale hospital as there are simply no staff for them to run as they were originally intended (mini intensive care units).”