London council leaders have slammed the Government’s list of areas where London primary schools will not open to pupils next week, calling on Westminster to clarify why schools in some boroughs will stay open while those in neighbouring postcodes will close.

Around a million primary school pupils in some of the areas hardest hit by Covid-19 will not return to lessons as planned next week.

The expected staggered reopening of secondary schools in England will also be delayed.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was “urgently seeking clarification" from the government as to why some boroughs with high coronavirus rates have not been asked to keep primary schools closed.

Danny Thorpe, leader of the Royal Borough of Greenwich, which was threatened with legal action by the Government earlier this month after issuing advice to schools to move to online learning for the last few days of term said there was "no logic to how this list was brought together."

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says the start of the spring term will be delayed for secondary school pupils

“Kensington and Chelsea has one of the lowest infection rates for the whole of the capital, yet their children and young people are being afforded the extra protection that apparently Royal Greenwich students don’t need," he said in a statement.

“While we are very glad that they will benefit from these extra precautions, we can only speculate why this borough was included, yet with an infection rate more than 200 cases higher per 100,000, Royal Greenwich was not.”

He said London had been treated as “one area” throughout the pandemic, adding: “To now fragment the capital and ignore that residents are not bound by invisible borders is a massive step backwards in the boroughs’ combined efforts to fight the virus.”

Richard Watts, leader of Islington Council in north London, said: “We are now seeking urgent clarification from the Government about why Islington’s primary schools are to reopen in the week of January 4, while those in many other London boroughs will not reopen.

The Government said it would keep school reopenings ‘under review’ Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

“It is deeply frustrating that the Government has made this announcement at the last minute, just days before the start of term, weeks after it was clear coronavirus cases were surging in London.

“It also comes just two weeks after the Government threatened schools with legal action after some councils, including Islington, advised schools to delay reopening after January, following public health advice over surging coronavirus cases.”

Philip Glanville, the mayor of Hackney in north-east London, said the area should be included on the list where primary schools do not have to reopen.

According to the latest data, Greenwich had 2,176 new Covid cases recorded in the seven days to December 26, Hackney and City of London had 2,217 and Islington had 1,499.

In comparison, areas on the list included Kensington and Chelsea, which had just 768 new cases in the same period, while Richmond upon Thames had 1,219 and Hammersmith and Fulham had 1,097.

Mr Khan said in a statement it was right to delay school reopening for the worst-hit areas, adding: “However, it seems council leaders, headteachers and governing bodies were not consulted about this decision and it will be very confusing for parents that some primaries will be open but others just down the road won’t.

London mayor, Sadiq Khan

“I am urgently seeking clarification as to why schools in some London boroughs have been chosen to stay open.”

A list of 50 areas where it is expected that some primary schools will not open as planned to all pupils next week was published by the Department for Education (DfE) and featured places in London, Essex, Kent, East Sussex, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.

There are 1.05 million children aged between four and 11 in these areas, according to analysis of population figures by PA.

The figures may include some four-year-olds who have not started school, or 11-year-olds who are no longer at primary school.

Children of key workers and vulnerable youngsters will still be able to attend lessons in primary and secondary schools.

Education secretary Gavin Williamsons sought to explain some of the reasoning behind the Government’s plans to reopen a proportion of primary schools, with more than 85% due to open next week.

He told Sky News: “The work that was done with the Department of Health who identified areas where it was either a very high rate or, using their latest data, were seeing very sharp increases in the number of cases or equally the pressures on hospitals in that area and the clinical needs.

“These were all the considerations that were taken into account but what I want to say, and this will come as no surprise to you whatsoever, I want to see schools, any school, that’s closed for those first two weeks, opening at the earliest possible opportunity.”