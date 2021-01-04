London has highest regional rate of new cases of Covid-19 in England

Covid-19 case rates are increasing in all parts of England, along with the number of patients in hospital with the virus. Here is a guide to the latest figures for London and the South East.

London

London has the highest regional rate of new cases of Covid-19 in England.

In the seven days to December 30 the rate stood at 934.3 cases per 100,000 people, up from 844.3 the previous week, and 531.5 two weeks ago.

Of the top 25 highest local rates in England, 11 are in London. This includes Barking & Dagenham, which has highest rate in England (1,402.5) and Redbridge, which has the third highest rate (1,339.7).

Hospitals in London have a record number of patients with Covid-19. A total of 6,358 patients were in hospital in the capital as of 8am on January 3. This is more than double the number two weeks ago (3,067 patients on December 20).

During the first wave of the virus, patient numbers peaked at 5,201 on April 9.

The whole of London is in Tier 4 of the Government’s Covid-19 alert levels (“stay at home”), with restrictions including no household mixing and the closure of all non-essential shops and businesses.

Eastern England

Eastern England has the second highest regional rate of new Covid-19 cases.

It currently stands at 683.7, up from 587.5 a week earlier and 376.6 two weeks ago.

Six of the top 10 highest local rates in England are in this region, including Thurrock (1,388.7), Epping Forest (1,302.3) and Broxbourne (1,292.2).

More patients with Covid-19 are in hospitals in eastern England than at any point since the pandemic began.

The number stood at 3,395 as of 8am on January 3, up 74% in just two weeks and far above the first-wave peak of 1,679.

The whole of eastern England is in Tier 4.

South-east England

The trend here is similar to London and eastern England: a sharp rise in case rates and a record number of patients in hospital.

The seven-day rate for south-east England currently stands at 609.2 cases per 100,000 people, up from 504.9 a week ago and 356.0 two weeks ago.

Dartford has the highest rate in the region (1,143.8), followed by Gravesham (1,094.1) and Rushmoor (1,088.8).

As with its neighbouring regions, the whole of south-east England is currently in Tier 4.

Some 4,501 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital as of 8am on January 3, up 27% since last week and an increase of 76% in two weeks.

Patient numbers in south-east England peaked at 2,347 during the first wave of the virus.

Where is the Covid rate rising fastest in London?