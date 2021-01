Millions of people have woken up under a tough new Covid-19 lockdown to try to reduce spiralling coronavirus cases and prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed.

Schools and colleges are now closed to all but vulnerable pupils and the children of essential workers and people are being told to work from home where possible.

An empty Victoria Embankment in central London

Almost deserted riverside walk next to Tower Bridge at 10.34am

Nearly empty Hay's Galleria at 10.49am

A woman walks across a near deserted Waterloo Bridge, in central London

Passenger travels on a Jubilee Line Underground train towards central London

An empty West Hampstead Underground Station in north London

A handful of passengers ride on an Overground train

An empty Trafalgar Square in central London on day one of a new lockdown

National Portrait Gallery in central London

Traffic coming off the A40 Marylebone flyover heading towards central London at 8.48am

Traffic on the A40 Marylebone flyover at rush hour

Traffic using the Dartford Crossing in Kent at 11:11am

