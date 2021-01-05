Police appeal after London ambulance station 'hit with eggs and spit'

An ambulance station in Neasden was pelted with eggs on Christmas Day by a man suspected of previously spitting on the building.

Police said the criminal damage could put lives at risk by delaying medical help reaching those who need it during the pandemic. Officers have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

"These may sound like minor incidents but each one is distressing for the ambulance crews who are based at this station," said PCSO Tony Gassett of the Brent Neighbourhoods Team.

"We know that as London faces a new wave of Covid-19 cases, the London Ambulance Service is in incredibly high demand. Every time a building or a vehicle needs to be cleaned because it has been hit with eggs – or worse with spit – it causes delays that could impact on people who need urgent medical help," he added.

Police were called around 4pm on Christmas Day to Brent Ambulance Station in Neasden and said the man appeared to be carrying a hammer and may have used a moped. A few days later he returned and threw eggs at ambulances.

Anyone who can help identify the man can email DuddenHill.SNT@met.police.uk, alternatively call 101 quoting CAD 3602/25DEC. Information can also be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.