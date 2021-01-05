Sadiq Khan: Lockdown only way to tackle 'out of control' Covid cases

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the lockdown announcement was “inevitable” and the only way to tackle the “out of control” level of Covid-19 cases.

“It is unclear why it took Boris Johnson so long to reach this conclusion,” Mr Khan said in a statement.

“I continue to call on the Government to make wearing masks mandatory outdoors when in queues, streets and other crowded spaces outside.

“To limit the risk of new variants spreading, we need more rigorous testing and quarantine rules put in place at our borders and airports.

“It is also crucial that greater financial support is provided to businesses, the self-employed and those self-isolating which is still woefully insufficient.

“Londoners have already made huge sacrifices, but once again I urge each and every Londoner to follow the rules. Stay at home, protect the NHS and help to save lives.”

