Tap above to watch video report by Rachael Brown

A photographer from Buckinghamshire has been drawing on her own family's experience to raise awareness of Down's Syndrome. Magdalena Sztechman began her photography project called 'DownRight Amazing' during previous lockdowns. Cara Brown is one of many children and young adults who have featured in this lockdown photo campaign. 'DownRight Amazing' worked closely with the local charity Sparkles to challenge perceptions of Down's Syndrome.