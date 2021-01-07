Hammersmith fire: 40 firefighters tackle blaze at block of flats in West London
Around 40 firefighters brought a fire at a block of flats in West London under control after smoke was seen pouring from the window. Footage posted on social media showed emergency crews at the scene in Hammersmith Grove.
The fire started on the fifth floor of an eight-storey block of flats and is not thought to have spread. One woman was taken to hospital suffering with shock.
Firefighters were faced with a very well developed fire on arrival. The smoke was very visible from the outside of the building and resulted in our Control Officers taking 17 calls to the blaze. Crews worked hard to tackle the fire and contained it to the affected flat.