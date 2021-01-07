Tap above to watch video report by Katie Barnfield

They were promised a warm space with food and water when temperatures dropped below zero degrees, but ITV News can reveal that has not been the case for many homeless people right across the capital. Last night London's mayor activated the severe weather emergency protocol, which should mean homeless people are put into sheltered accommodation. But when our reporter Katie Barnfield was invited to the streets of Camden this morning, it was pretty clear the emergency plan isn't always working.

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said:

"We will do everything in our power to prevent people from finding themselves sleeping rough or homeless this winter, and that remains the policy of the Government.

“The ongoing ‘Everyone In’ campaign is protecting thousands of lives. We’ve housed 29,000 vulnerable people; including supporting 19,000 into settled accommodation or with move on support. We're ensuring councils and voluntary organisations have the tools and funding they need.

“We’re spending over £700m on homelessness and rough sleeping this year alone, including the £15m Protect Programme which provides extra support to areas that need it most and our £10m Cold Weather Fund. We're investing a further £750m next year and will set out further measures to protect rough sleepers as soon as we can.”