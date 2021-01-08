Hit-and-run driver who killed 12-year-old detained indefinitely

A paranoid schizophrenic who killed a 12 year-old boy outside a school in a "deliberate" hit and run has been detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act.

Terence Glover, 52, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter by diminished responsibility of Harley Watson at Snaresbrook Crown Court in November last year.

The youngster was killed after he was hit by Glover's car as he left Debden Park High School in Loughton, Essex, with his friends on December 2 2019.

Harley Watson

He was taken to Whipps Cross University Hospital but died from his injuries.

At the sentencing on Friday, Harley's family paid tribute to a "kind, caring, selfless, intelligent and comical young man".

Glover, previously of Newmans Lane, Loughton, also pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder relating to 23-year-old Raquel Jimeno and six boys and three girls aged between 12 and 16, who cannot be named due to a court order.

He also admitted driving a Ford Ka dangerously in Willingale Road, Loughton.

Glover was given a hospital order under section 45a of the Mental Health Act of 1983, meaning that if his illness is treated successfully, he will be transferred to prison.

Judge Andrew Edis said that if transferred Glover must serve a life sentence with a minimum of 15 years.

It is clear from both from the evidence and from Mr Glover's pleas of guilty, that he deliberately mounted the pavement... and drove directly at a group of people, mostly children, intending to kill them. Christine Agnew, Prosecutor

Christine Agnew, prosecuting said eye-witnesses saw Glover's car "ploughing through and hitting children from behind" as they walked away from the school.