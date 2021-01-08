London council taxpayers and motorists are to foot the bill for teenagers and pensioners to travel free on public transport under budget plans announced today by mayor Sadiq Khan.

City Hall's council tax levy will see the average Band D household pay an extra £31 this year.

The £15 Congestion Charge will also help fund the controversial travel concessions.

Free travel for under 18s and over 60s was excluded from last year's £3.3bn government bailout of Transport for London but Mr Khan, facing re-election this year, was determined to protect the scheme.

TfL's finances collapsed after Londoners were told to stay at home during the first lockdown in March 2020.

The mayor's council tax bill - known as the precept - includes extra funding for the Metropolitan Police.

With a lot of hard work, I have been able to limit the council tax increase this year to less than half of what some expected, in the face of huge pressure from Government ministers to increase council tax to pay for public transport and policing in the capital Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

But GLA Conservatives said the choice will 'hurt the poorest Londoners the most'

After wrecking Transport for London's finances for the past five years, Sadiq Khan is passing the bill onto Londoners. With many people struggling during this crisis, the Mayor’s choice will hurt the poorest Londoners the most. Keith Prince AM, GLA Conservative Transport Spokesman

Read more:Covid: Fraudster charged 92-year-old woman £160 to inject her with fake vaccine

Covid: Travellers must test negative for coronavirus to enter England and Scotland