Sadiq Khan declares 'major incident' as Covid deaths in London exceed 9,000

Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a 'major incident' due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the capital and the increase of Covid-19 cases in hospitals.

It came as the number of Covid deaths exceeded 9,000, after 164 people died in London hospitals yesterday. The total number of people who have died after testing positive for the virus is now 9,123.

We are declaring a major incident because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die. Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

A major incident is an event with serious consequences which requires special arrangements to be implemented.

Such incidents have been called previously for the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017, the terror attacks at Westminster Bridge and London Bridge and the Croydon tram crash in November 2016.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows that 81% of positive cases from December 28 to January 2 could be compatible with the new variant. That's significantly higher than the England average of 61%.

Meanwhile three quarters of NHS trusts in south-east England currently have more Covid-19 patients than at the peak of the first wave of the virus, new analysis shows.

Bart's NHS Trust had 830 Covid-19 patients on January 5 compared with a first wave peak of 606.

Read more:

Covid: Fraudster charged 92-year-old woman £160 to inject her with fake vaccine

Covid: Travellers must test negative for coronavirus to enter England and Scotland