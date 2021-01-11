Joe Wicks has said he was joined by more than 120,000 people from all over the world as he resumed his PE With Joe classes.

The fitness coach announced he would resume the live classes, which were a hit during the first lockdown last year, after England entered a third national lockdown last week.

Wicks will be teaching live classes on his YouTube channel at 9am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and when he announced the return, he wrote on Instagram: “We all need this for our mental health more than ever and exercising can help.”

Celebrating after the first class, he wrote: “Day one of PE with Joe complete and we had 121k live steamers from all over the world.

“I hope you and your children enjoyed the session. I’m doing it every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9am.”

Last year Wicks raised £580,000 for the NHS through his online workouts.