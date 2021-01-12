Man dies after Neasden stabbing

A man, believed to be in his forties, has been fatally stabbed in north London.

Police were called reports of a disturbance in Neasden Lane North, NW10 shortly after 21.30hrs on Monday, 11 January.

Emergency services attended a man with stab wounds who later died at the scene. Another man with non life-threatening injuries was found nearby.

He has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are attempting to trace the dead man's family.

A Section 60 stop and search order has been authorised for the following wards areas: Barn Hill Hill, Welsh Harp, Tokyngton, Preston and Stonebridge from 22.30hrs on Monday,11 January until 13.30hrs on Tuesday, 12 January.