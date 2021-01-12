One woman's 302km bike ride to raise money in memory of sister and boyfriend

Video report by ITV News London reporter Rachael Brown

Celebrating a 30th birthday is a a milestone for anyone.

But for Fiona Moss, reaching her fourth decade at the end of 2020 was also marked by sadness: she lost her sister Natalie just before her 21st birthday and then her long term boyfriend Andrew died last year to cancer.

To mark her significant birthday and honour the memory of Natalie and Andrew, Fiona took up the challenge of cycling 302km – the equivalent distance between Manchester and London – on 27 December on an exercise bike.

The distance Fiona decided upon is also significant; 30 represents the eve of her 30th birthday and two being the special people she loved who died prematurely.

Fiona has raised over £10,000 for two charities: ‘The Natalie Kate Moss Trust’ in memory of her sister and Trekstock – who support young adults with cancer.

She tells ITV News London about her motivation for the challenge and why she did not want Natalie and Andrew's deaths to have happened "for no reason".