'Banksy of Leigh-on-Sea': Meet the knitter decorating Essex post boxes

A mystery knitter who earned herself the nickname 'Banksy of Leigh-on-Sea' has been revealed as a resident who began decorating post boxes during lockdown. Linda Catling started by knitting teddy bears and wanted more people to see the her work so began making hats for post boxes.

Linda suddenly lost half her sight during lockdown and she said knitting helped give her a sense of achievement. When she revealed her identity on Facebook messages of support came flooding in from around the world.