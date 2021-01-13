More than 10,000 people have died with coronavirus in London according to latest official figures. Data from Public Health England showed 10,122 people died within 28 days of a positive test.

Credit: coronavirus.data.gov.uk

The grim figure comes as politicians race to try and get infections under control by rolling out vaccines at sites including the ExCel Centre in London's East End.

Boris Johnson said the NHS would launch a round-the-clock vaccination service as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister said the process of protecting people from coronavirus was already going “exceptionally fast” but “at the moment the limit is on supply” of the vaccine.

“We will be going to 24/7 as soon as we can,” he told MPs.

London Councils and Mayor Sadiq Khan have urged Boris Johnson to immediately implement tougher coronavirus measures – including closing places of worship – or risk putting an “unsustainable strain” on the NHS and public services.

After a major incident was declared in the capital last Friday due to rising Covid-19 cases, Mr Khan and London Councils chair Georgia Gould have written to the Prime Minister calling for measures similar to those in place last March and April.

Aside from the closure of places of worship, they have called for the PM to make mask-wearing mandatory outside the home – including in supermarket queues, on high streets and in other possibly crowded outdoor settings.