'The love of my life': Remembering those who lost their lives to Covid

More than 10,000 Londoners have died with Covid-19, something a year ago would have been unimaginable. Each life lost represents an individual, with their own story and, more often than not, a family they have left behind. They are grandparents, mothers, fathers, children, partners, colleagues and friends. This pandemic is far from over, there will sadly be many more deaths in the days, weeks and months ahead. But we felt it was important to pause and remember.