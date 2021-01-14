Body in suitcase death: Man wanted by police 'may be in Germany'

A man wanted over the death of a woman whose body was found in a suitcase is believed to have fled to Europe, detectives said.

Joanna Borucka, 41, was found dead at the Pay And Sleep hostel in Southall, west London, shortly before 3pm on December 18.

Investigators believe Ms Borucka, originally from Poland, was last seen alive on November 13, and residents said her boyfriend had gone missing since she vanished.

Detectives want to speak to 50-year-old Petras Zalynas, who is originally from Lithuania, in relation to her death, the cause of which is yet to be confirmed.

Joanna Borucka whose body was found in a suitcase Credit: Met Police

Zalynas is believed to have left the UK and may now be in Germany, Scotland Yard said.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: “It is thankfully very rare for a body to be found in these shocking circumstances.

“I know it makes the news of Joanna’s death all the more difficult for those who were close to her.

“Our investigation is progressing well. We have identified Petras Zalynas as a person who we need to speak to in order to find out what happened to Joanna.

“I’m confident there are people out there who may have seen Zalynas or who might know where he is. I would urge them to come forward.

“I would particularly appeal to London’s Lithuanian community. If you know anything about the whereabouts of Petras Zalynas, please get in touch. You will be supported and your information could hold the key to unlocking this investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4319/18DEC, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.