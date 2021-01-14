London is trailing other parts of England in the race to vaccinate the population, according to NHS figures.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was ‘extremely concerned’ the capital had been given a tenth of the vaccines allocated.

The number of Londoners inoculated between December 8th and January 10th was 199,986. A total of 237,524 doses were administered, including second jabs.

The capital lags behind the Midlands, the North East & Yorkshire, the North West, the South East and the South West.

More than 380,000 people living in the Midlands have been vaccinated with almost 450,000 doses.

NH Covid-19 vaccinations Credit: NHS

The capital has some of the highest Covid rates in the country. More than 10,000 Londoners have died in the pandemic.

Mr Khan called on ministers to make more vaccines available as a matter of urgency.

"I am hugely concerned that Londoners have received only a tenth of the vaccines that have been given across the country," said Sadiq Khan.

"The situation in London is critical with rates of the virus extremely high, which is why it’s so important that vulnerable Londoners are given access to the vaccine as soon as possible. I have repeatedly called on the Government to scale up the vaccine supply, and will be meeting the Minister for COVID Vaccine Deployment today to ensure that we urgently receive an amount of the vaccine that reflects our size, density and the level of need in our city," he added.