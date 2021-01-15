A man has been jailed after a violent assault that left a woman with serious head injuries.

47 year old Simon Sparshatt was sentenced for 13 years at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday 14 January.

He pleaded guilty to GBH, false imprisonment and threats to kill.

On 20 November 2020, police were called to Sparshatt’s address after a member of the public heard a woman calling for help.

On arrival, officers had to force entry to Sparshatt’s address – inside they found a 40-year-old woman with serious head injuries.

She alleged Sparshatt had held her against her will and then repeatedly hit her with a wooden chair leg when she had refused to have sex with him.

Sparshatt was arrested and once in police custody he initially admitted attacking the victim and suggested he intended to cause her more harm. He was subsequently charged and remanded in custody.The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and subsequently discharged.

DC Cora Keogh of the South East BCU said:

“This was a violent and sustained attack on a defenceless woman; if it hadn’t been for the prompt call to police by a concerned member of the public and the actions of the officers when they arrived then this could have had far more serious consequences.

“Sparshatt is a violent man and I am pleased that the court has handed him a significant jail sentence which truly reflects the seriousness of his crime.”