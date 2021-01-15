Metropolitan Police are urging Londoners to follow the rules to help saves lives and protect the NHS.

Police has released footage from a raid on an industrial estate in Southall on Monday 11 January where they found 29 people inside a hidden shisha bar.

The gathering was not only a potential breeding ground for the virus, but the poor management of the shisha pipes inside was also seen as a fire hazard.

The owner of the property has been reported for consideration of a fixed penalty notice.

Metropolitan Police say officers throughout the weekend will continue to respond swiftly to reckless breaches such as house parties, unlicensed music events or other dangerous gatherings.

As we approach another weekend, I would urge Londoners to keep up their compliance with the regulations – the Capital has not yet beaten this virus and the risks still very much remain. There can be no doubt that by staying at home, you are helping to save lives by minimising the transmission. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist

“The NHS is under significant strain and the actions by some people to hold parties or large gatherings is frankly shameful.

In those cases where people have made it clear they are prepared to put lives in danger by holding large gatherings, we will move swiftly to enforcement," he added.