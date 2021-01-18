Round-the-clock vaccinations could be piloted in London hospitals by the end of January, according to the vaccines minister.

Nadhim Zahawi said the 24-hour rollout could be trialled in the capital before potentially being expanded elsewhere.

He told Sky News: "We are going to pilot the 24-hour vaccination, the NHS is going to pilot that in hospitals in London and we will look at how we expand that."

Mr Zahawi also confirmed London would be getting more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine after figures showed London trailing other parts of England in the race to vaccinate people.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was ‘extremely concerned’ the capital had been given a tenth of the vaccines allocated.

But on Monday the vaccines minister said there were "more vaccines and more primary care networks coming online."

The top four priority groups are now eligible to get their coronavirus vaccine in England, meaning people who work in health and social care, as well as everyone over the age of 70, care home residents and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable could now be contacted for an appointment.

The top priority groups are over-80s, care home residents, and NHS and social care staff, and the Government said it will remain the priority to vaccinate them.