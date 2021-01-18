Covid: London administers lowest number of vaccinations in England

Sadiq Khan said he “fully expects” to see the number of jabs administered in London to increase after NHS England data revealed the capital had given the lowest number of vaccinations in England’s regions so far.

“The number of Covid cases in London is extremely high and it’s absolutely vital that vulnerable Londoners are given access to the life-saving vaccines as quickly as possible," the Mayor of London said.

Mr Khan added: “I have been calling for a fair share of vaccine supply in London and I was greatly encouraged by hearing from the Minister for Covid Vaccine Deployment, Nadhim Zahawi, that the Government is listening.

“The supply of vaccines and the number of places across London where people can get a jab will both now increase.

“Towards the end of the week, I fully expect to see an increase in the number of vaccinations in London.

“I will continue to work closely with the minister to ensure the Government fully understands the great need and urgency to roll the Covid vaccine out quickly to the most vulnerable Londoners as well as our heroic health and care workers.”

A total of 417,225 jabs have been given to people in the capital between December 8 and January 17, including 367,209 first doses and 50,016 second doses.

The London figure compares to:

746,487 total jabs in the Midlands

681,317 in the North East and Yorkshire

541,145 in the North West

652,350 in the South East

461,792 in the South West

424,135 in the East of England

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said London would be getting more doses and confirmed more vaccines and more primary care networks were "coming online".

"I spoke to the mayor [Sadiq Khan] today and reassured him that more vaccine and primary care networks are coming online in London so you will see a big uplift in the London numbers," Mr Zahawi added.